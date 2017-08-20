The Prairibbean 13 event in Champaign on August 5, 2017
On The Town: Prairibbean 13 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Prairibbean 13 event in Champaign on August 5, 2017
Prairibbean 13 event committee chairs gather before the gates open. From the left are Connie Walsh, Shelly Romack, Karen Kalal, Denis Schmit, Julie Skinner, Jim Borror, and Don Flynn.
Stephanie Glad sells leis at Prairibbean 13. The annual event supports Developmental Services Center.
Jim and Sally Martinie tend the raffle tent at Prairibbean 13.
Jake Tatar and his son, Jackson Tatar - "Jake and Jackson" opened the stage at Prairibbean 13 in downtown Champaign.
Organizers and volunteers from Developmental Services Center and the Eastern Illinois Parrothead Club gather for a group photo before the gates open for C-U in the Prairibbean XII. The annual fundraiser was held in downtown Champaign.
Organizers and volunteers from Developmental Services Center and the Eastern Illinois Parrothead Club gather for a group photo before the gates open for C-U in the Prairibbean XII. The annual fundraiser was held in downtown Champaign.
Event organizers from the Eastern Illinois Parrothead Club pose with a convertible on display from event sponsor, BMW Honda of Champaign. From the left are Sue Outlaw, Janice McAteer, Carol Kamradt, and Steve Kamradt.
Jackson Tatar (left) and his father, Jake Tatar - "Jake and Jackson" opened the stage at Prairibbean 13 in downtown Champaign.
Jim Owen sports a festive hat at Prairibbean 13 in downtown Champaign.
Musicians from Tons O' Fun Band and The Boatdrunks pose for a photo before the music starts at Prairibbean 13 benefiting Developmental Services Center.
Developmental Services Center staff gather at one of the cars on display from BMW Honda of Champaign, event sponsor. From the left Director of Development Janice McAteer, CEO Dale Morrissey, and Nikki Kopmann, Development Manager.
Organizers and volunteers from Developmental Services Center and the Eastern Illinois Parrothead Club gather for a group photo before the gates open for C-U in the Prairibbean XII. The annual fundraiser was held in downtown Champaign.
Bob Kalal is all smiles as he volunteers at Prairibbean 13 for Developmental Services Center.
