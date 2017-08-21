Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
| Subscribe

HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah

Mon, 08/21/2017 - 7:42pm | Robin Scholz

St. Thomas More vs. Judah Christian in a boys soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.