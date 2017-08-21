St. Thomas More vs. Judah Christian in a boys soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Bobby Kapolnek(13) celebrates his goal as Judah Christian's Tyler Alt(17) watches during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's JP Ridge(16) goes after the ball over Judah Christian's Caleb Aldridge(14) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
Judah Christian's head coach during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Lukas Palomar(8) and Judah Christian's Nathan Kereri(4) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's JP Ridge(16) vs. Judah Christian during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's head coach, James Johnson vs. Judah Christian during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Jaske Sellett(00) knocks the ball over the goal vs. Judah Christian during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Nick Fruehling(11) and Judah Christian's Paul Limentato(10) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Jack Aubry(2) and Judah Christian's Tyler Grenda(23) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Joe Hoffman(9) goes over Judah Christian's GK Griffin Fazio (42) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017. In back is Judah's Micah Mills(1).
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
Judah Christian's GK Griffin Fazio (42) makes a save in front of St. Thomas More's Joe Hoffman(9) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's JP Hoffman(17) smiles after scoring vs. Judah Christian during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Jack Aubry(2) vs. Judah Christian during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
st. Thomas More's JP Ridge(16) and Judah Christian's Joseph Linsner(15) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's Joe Hoffman(9) shoots over Judah Christian's GK Griffin Fazio (42) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
St. Thomas More's JP Ridge(16) and Judah Christian's Caleb Aldridge(14) during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
-
HS Boys Soccer: STM vs. Judah
The St. Thomas More ball boys loose the game ball in tall weeds during their soccer game at STM in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.