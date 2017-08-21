News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: August 14-August 20, 2017
Children play with bubbles in the children's area at the Taste of Champaign-Urbana in West Side Park in Champaign on Friday, August 18, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois volleyball players Marijke Van Dyke and Emily Hollowell have some fun taking pictures at Media Day. University of Illinois Volleyball Media Day, Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annika Gereau snaps a selfie during Media Day at Huff Hall. University of Illinois Volleyball Media Day, Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Huff Hall in Champaign.
Photographer: Heather Coit
First-year, ESL teacher, Jude Krushnowski, holding a photo of Oprah Winfrey he found during a school-wide hunt, finds out he just won $500 for his find from Jefferson principal, Angi Franklin, dressed as Winfrey, during her biggest back-to-school celebration for all 109 of her staff at the school in Champaign on Monday, August 14, 2017. Franklin dressed up as Oprah Winfrey, bringing Winfrey's "favorite things" to life by having donated gifts from community businesses handed out to each staffer. Franklin's husband, Wade Franklin, who works as a mortgage loan officer for First Bank & Trust in Savoy, handed the prize to the new teacher after all staffers received gift donations earlier from community businesses. Franklin, whose school's theme this year is Jaguar Pride, uses the annual celebration to get teachers and staff ready for the first day of school, which for Jefferson students, is this Wednesday.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
36 Austin Roberts hits a blocking sled at University of Illinois Football Practice on Monday August 14, 2017 at the Campus Recreation Fields in Urbana.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Colton Alexander, of Prairieview Landscaping Co. in Champaign, kicks up lots of dirt and dust with his mower as co-worker, Jimmy Johnson, not pictured, uses a weed whipper to trim the lawn of a resident on G.H. Baker Drive in Urbana on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
a rainbow appears over a corn field near LeRoy on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jeremy Shafer, (cq), center, sets up another barrel as he joins fellow staffers with the UI Department of Crop Sciences, from left, Darin Joos, Kenny Ehler, standing on trailer, left, Brad Stierwalt and Charlie Mitsdarfer, far right, in getting the parking area ready for Agronomy Day on South First Street in Savoy on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. The annual event runs from 7a.m. until 2p.m. on Thursday, August 17.
Children are comforted by fire, police, ambulance and school personnel after a school bus ran up into a front yard and into a house on the north side of Kirby near Greencroft in Champaign around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 17 , 2017. Unverified reports say at the driver of the bus had a medical issue.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Brandon Tate, right of tractor, a Ph.D student, shares his expertise with visitors about the Acoustic Cone Penetrometer on the back of a tractor during the Department of Crop Sciences and the College of ACES's annual Agronomy Day at the Crop Sciences Research and Education in Savoy on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Tate, whose adviser is Tony Grift, did his master's thesis on the equipment, which collects data on soil texture and uses a microphone inserted into the ground to record that data.
Lucky practices with her solar glasses at her home in Mahomet on Thursday, June 17, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A group Villa Grove High School students display their Chromebooks at the school on Thursday August 17, 2017.
Busey manager Robert Davis with eclipse glasses at Busey on campus on Thursday, June 17, 2017.
UI volleyball coach Chris Tamas and his wife Jen at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, August 18, 2017.
