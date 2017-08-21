Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Solar Eclipse 2017
| Subscribe

Solar Eclipse 2017

Mon, 08/21/2017 - 3:12pm | Heather Coit

Both Champaign County and Vermilion County provided plenty of viewing parties of the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.