Solar Eclipse 2017

Both Champaign County and Vermilion County provided plenty of viewing parties of the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Chen Wen Bin, 5, of Urbana, uses his special glasses during a viewing party at Urbana Free Library's Cherry Alley in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Sacha Jungerman, left, an incoming UI junior, and Margot Amitrano, incoming sophomore, get comfortable on the grass as they view the solar eclipse from the UI Quad's viewing party in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The sky darkens a bit as Brenda Wilson, UI professor of microbiology, shares a pinhole camera with solar eclipse spectators during a viewing party on the UI Quad in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017. Wilson made the pinhole camera with Professor Mengfei Ho, not pictured, also of microbiology.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Camilo Jaramillo, left, and Andrea Hoyos, both graduate students at Illinois, try out cereal boxes-turned-pinhole cameras during a viewing party at Urbana Free Library's Cherry Valley in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The UI Quad fills up with curious onlookers, many wearing special glasses to view the solar eclipse, while others brought handmade, pinhole cameras during a viewing party in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Early into the eclipse, Sheri Murphy, of Urbana, takes a peek through her special glasses during a viewing party at Urbana Free Library's Cherry in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Teresa Modd, left, of Homer, and Joellyn Pedro, of Royal, break out the pinhole cameras offered by the Urbana Free Library as they get ready to view the solar eclipse together at the library's viewing party in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Alaina Pincus, right, of Champaign, and Dave Morris, of Urbana, both of whom said they saw a solar eclipse during their younger days, watch the most recent eclipse take place before their eyes on the UI Quad in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
As the sun becomes more obscured by the moon, spectators at the UI Quad's viewing party enjoy a darker sky with music playing solar eclipse-appropriate songs, like Dark Side of the Moon and Total Eclipse of the Heart from outside Illini Union in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Roy Dar, left, records the solar eclipse from his smartphone as co-worker, Kathrin (cq) Wippert takes a peek during a viewing party on the UI Quad in Urbana on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Piper Manares, 5, Chicago, examines her eclipse cookie she received during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Jackaylee Yeazel, 4, Sidell, looks through a welding mask during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
People relax while looking at the sun during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lily Siu, left, and Sue Mosiman, both from Danville, look at the sun during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Candice and Tim Killough, Danville, recline on chairs as they look at the sun during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Barbara McColm, Fort Wayne Texas, looks at the sun during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Chris Gonzalez, Hoopeston, left, relaxes on blankets with his sons Nicholai, 8, center, and Orion, 10, right, during an eclipse viewing party at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park near Danville on Monday August 21, 2017.
12:06:00 PM -The solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017. Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
L-R-Lisa Milam(cq),Urbana, Kellie Lee, Champaign and James Mansfield, Champaign, lay back in their chairs to watch the eclipse in the parking lot during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Ethan Purdy, 3, Urbana, isn't quite sure about the alien, even after receiving a candy bar from him, during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Joel Schiller, Urbana, is framed by the sane B in front to the library as he checks out the sky during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Children make chalk eclipse drawings during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
People wIt in line for free snow cones sponsored by the library during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Devra(cq) Strebeck, Champaign, shows off the eclipse glasses she decorated during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Moriah(cq) Rife and nephew Trinton(cq) Rife, both of Rantoul, get free eclipse glasses during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
The full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Crowds of people in the parking lot and on the lawn during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Emma and David Harris, Chapping, relax on the grass a they watch the eclipse during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
12:13:33 PM The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017. Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
Trevor Taylor, Champaign, tries to use his eclipse glasses to take a photo of the sun with his cell phone during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
People inside the library watches activities during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
Gary Ducey, Urbana, helps Jackie Loschen, Urbana, use her eclipse glasses to take a photo of the sun with her cell phone during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
a library employee uses a colander to create a shadow during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
The Etherphonic Theremin Orchestra performs during the full solar eclipse activities at the Champaign Public Library in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.
12:25:16 PM-The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017. Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
1:08:59 PM The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
1:15:25 PM The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
Peak 1:20:04 PM The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
1:24:37 PM The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
1:28:12 PM-The full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017.Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
1:34:47 PM The ring that formed around the sun during the full solar eclipse in Champaign on Monday, August 21, 2017. Shot in the parking lot of the Champaign Public Library.
