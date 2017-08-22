HS Boys Soccer: M-S vs. Metamora

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Metamora in a prep soccer game at the Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's #6 during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour team during a moment of silence to honor deceased teammate Jacob Hamilton before their game vs. Metamora at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Ethan Mansfield (4) reacts to scoring the first goal against Metamora during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Brandon Bussman(7) during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Austin Carr(13) and Callan Whitehouse(40) during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Grant Odle(18) battles with Metamora's Ish Paulino(18) during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Austin Carr(13) and Metamora's Crew Matthews(4) during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's #1 keeps the ball in bounds vs. Metamora during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's #6 battles with Metamora's Eric Payne(15) during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's head coach during their prep game vs. Metamora at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Callan Whitehouse (4) Metamora's Michael Poppen(13) during their prep game at Middletown School soccer field in Mahomet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
