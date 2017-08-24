Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Half Century of Progress Show 2017

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 3:51pm | Heather Coit

The Half Century of Progress Show gets underway with field demonstrations, a huge variety of tractors on display from over the years, vendors and much more on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues through Sunday. Follow us on Instagram here

