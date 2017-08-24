Half Century of Progress Show 2017

The Half Century of Progress Show gets underway with field demonstrations, a huge variety of tractors on display from over the years, vendors and much more on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues through Sunday. Follow us on Instagram here
Paul Harms, of Benson, IL, sits at the wheel of his John Deere 1956 Model 45 as he waits for the corn picking and shelling demonstration during the Half Century of Progress Show on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues Friday through Sunday.
Visitors of all ages enjoy getting a close-up view of field demonstrations at The Half Century of Progress Show on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues Friday through Sunday.
John Fulton, of Herscher, IL, sits atop his purple-painted Farmall tractor as a 120x65-foot American flag waves above during the Half Century of Progress Show on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. Fulton, who served as a combat medic during the Vietnam War, gave his tractor a Purple Heart makeover with the help of his son, Brad Fulton, and friend, Mark Chapman, who helped him paint it in recognition of Vietnam veterans.
The popular event continues Friday through Sunday.
George Smith, lower right, of Fithian, works on a plow's hydraulic system with Derek Harms, lower left, of Flatville, and Rick Cook, sitting above, of Louisville, Ky, during the Half Century of Progress Show at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. Cook's father-in-law, Bill Jansen, of Dietrich, IL, not pictured, owns the 1911, 110 Case Steam Engine Cook is seen sitting on. The steam engine, which originated from Alberta, Canada, was getting ready to plow bean stubble.
Bill Jansen, right, of Dieterich, IL, enjoys sunny skies as walks near his 1911, 110 Case Steam Engine during opening day of the Half Century of Progress Show in Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues Friday through Sunday.
The Half Century of Progress Show gets underway with field demonstrations, a huge variety of tractors on display from over the years, vendors and much more on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues Friday through Sunday.
The Half Century of Progress Show gets underway with field demonstrations, seen here, a huge variety of tractors on display from over the years, vendors and much more on opening day at Rantoul on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The popular event continues Friday through Sunday.
