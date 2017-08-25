GCMS vs PBL Football

Gibson City Melvin Sibley Fotball vs Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Friday, August 25, 2017 at GCMS High School.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS takes the field for their home opener.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL takes the field in Gibson City in opening night high school football.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Gibson City Melvin Sibley Football vs Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Friday, August 25, 2017 at GCMS High School.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Mitch McNutt (right) scores in the second quarter as PBL's Mason Ecker defends.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Austin Gooden (#11) makes a catch and is hit by GCMS's Lance Livingston (#20) in the first quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Mason Ecker (#12) runs the ball in the second quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard (left) out maneuvers PBL's Dylan Poulson (#28) in the first quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL quarterback Will Pound runs the ball in the second quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Mitch McNutt dives over PBL defender Keaton Krumwiede (#13) in the first quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS quarterback Nathan Gerard (center) takes off with the ball in the second quarter as PBL's Jaxson Coplea (#4) and Brandon Scott (#50) attempt to tackle him.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Jared Trantina (#22) dives forward for extra yards as PBL's Drake Schrodt (#22) and Dylan Polson (#28) defend.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Mitch McNutt dives forward for extra yards.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL quarterback Will Pound (middle) hands off to Keanan Crabb (#24) as GCMS's Austin Spiller (#10) defends.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Brandon Scott (#50) runs the in the second quarter.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Jared Trantina (middle) is wrapped up by PBL's Ben McClure (#21) and Drake Schrodt (#22).
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garrard (#7) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter.
