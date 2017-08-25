HS Football: SJO vs. STM

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. St. Thomas More in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schluter(34), and Ryan Ferriman(91) celebrate a score by Adam Frerichs(21) as St. Thomas More's Eivory Shellman(6) watches in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee(2) eyes St. Joseph-Ogden's Jack Cook(10) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's fans in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Thomas More's fans in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keenan Swanson runs with the ball in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee(2) is taken down by St. Joseph-Ogden's Jack Cook(10) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keenan Swanson(1) is grabbed by St. Thomas More's Parker Jackson(88) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keenan Swanson(1) is taken down by St. Thomas More's Parker Jackson(88) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin(33) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keenan Swanson(1) is tackled by St. Thomas More's Chad Kelton(4) and Stephen Jerkovitz (27) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Michael Sage(67) leads the tea onto the field vs. St. Thomas More in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin(33) faces down St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee(2) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin(33) avoids St. Thomas More's defense in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keenan Swanson(1) prepares to be sacked by St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee(2) in a prep football game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, August 25, 2017.
