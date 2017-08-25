Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI New Student Convocation 2017
Fri, 08/25/2017 - 3:32pm | Heather Coit

New students to University of Illinois are greeted with much fanfare by UI faculty, associate professor, Lisa Gaye Dixon, who gave the convocation address, and performances by the Marching Illini at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. Freshmen were also treated to a barbecue, music and inflatable games across from Memorial Stadium following the convocation. 

