New students to University of Illinois are greeted with much fanfare by UI faculty, associate professor, Lisa Gaye Dixon, who gave the convocation address, and performances by the Marching Illini at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. Freshmen were also treated to a barbecue, music and inflatable games across from Memorial Stadium following the convocation.
UI New Student Convocation 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
New students to University of Illinois are greeted with much fanfare including performances by the Marching Illini and its Color Guard at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. Freshmen were also treated to a barbecue, music and inflatable games across from Memorial Stadium following the convocation.
Friends, in front row from left, Robert Filipuk, Chris Zhu, Chirag Naga and Joseph Fahey, ham it up for a camera operator nearby so they, along with fellow freshmen, can see themselves on the large screens above during the start of the UI New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. The friends, all of whom attended William Fremd High School in Palatine, were ready to celebrate their new year.
Associate professor, Lisa Gaye Dixon, an actor and director, addresses new students to Illinois, sharing her wisdom and humor with them during New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. Gaye Dixon used the joy of creating the once-popular "mix tape" as a metaphor for the students' stories, lessons learned, passion and "entirety of your unique perspective."
Freshman Deja Cook-Reynolds enjoys listening to Lisa Gaye Dixon, who gave the convocation address at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. Freshmen were also treated to a barbecue, music and inflatable games across from Memorial Stadium following the convocation.
Freshmen fill the lawn across from Memorial Stadium as they enjoy a barbecue, music and inflatable games following New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
Freshmen, Aldo Perez, left, and Philip Lutkovsky enjoy friendly competition as they try out inflatable games, courtesy of Airwalk Action Inflatables of Decatur, following New Student Convocation in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
New students to University of Illinois are treated to a barbecue lunch following New Student Convocation at Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
Chancellor Robert Jones, left, shares the stage with Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, John Wilkin, during the New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
Chancellor Robert Jones takes the podium as he introduces the platform party, made up of college vice chancellors and deans, during New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
Sousaphone players with the Marching Illini perform for students in upper seating during New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
New students make their way into State Farm Center for the New Student Convocation in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017. Freshmen were also treated to a barbecue, music and inflatable games across from Memorial Stadium following the convocation.
Illini cheerleaders bring school spirit to new students and freshmen at the New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
Marching Illini director, Barry Houser, leads new students in singing Hail to the Orange during New Student Convocation at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, August 25, 2017.
