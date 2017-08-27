On The Town: Parkland Gala 2017

The 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland event in Champaign on August 19, 2017.
Julie Shapland (left), Vice President of the Parkland College Foundation Board of Directors Charlie Shapland, Gala Emcee Scott Miller, Michelle Ramage, and Parkland College President Dr. Tom Ramage pose in the college's student union during the 2017 Gala Celebration.
From the left seated are John Albin, Marge Albin, and Wava Meyer. Standing are David Albin, Donna Meyer, and David Meyer at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland College.
From the left are Sam Preston, Becky Preston, Kay Greene, and Steve Greene at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland College.
Parkland College Foundation Director Ellen Schmidt (left) with Murray and Valerie Wise at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland College.
From the left are Mark Arends, Parkland College Foundation Board of Directors Community Member Jill Arends, Lindsey Peters, and Darrin Peters at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland held in the college's student union.
Matt Davidson and Zainab Susi(cq) at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland held in the college's student union.
Michele Miller (left) with Diane and Peter Alexander. Mrs. Miller's husband was an original Parkland Board member. Mr. Alexander was one of 50 notable Parkland alumni honored at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland College.
Angie Patrick (left) and Nancy Willamon greet guests at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland College.
Barbara Endsley, Ron Endsley, Erin Tracy, and Tom Tracy stand for a photo. Ron Endsley and Tom Tracy were two of 50 Notable Alumni recognized at the 2017 Gala Celebrating Parkland College.
