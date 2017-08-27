UI Quad Day 2017

University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I junior, Maggie Knoll introduces "Ace" part of the Illini Service Dog Club, who train services dogs for people with disabilities all over the United States.
Photographer: Holly Hart
U of I junior, Luke Letizial demonstrates his gymnastics skills as one of the "Flippin Illini" a gymnastics club on campus.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Marching Illini perform on Quad Day.
Photographer: Holly Hart
5th year U of I student, Alex Page, shows off his juggling skills as a member of the Illini Juggling and Unicycling Club.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Szymon (cq) Kaminski represents Zagloba Polish Club on Quad Day.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Marching Illini perform on Quad Day.
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Marching Illini perform on Quad Day.
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
