News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: August 21-August 27, 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
The "Candyman" performs his style of magic for visitors to the Matsuri Festival at the Japan House Sunday afternoon. University of Illinois Japan House holds it's annual Matsuri Festival, Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Japan House in Urbana.
Tea Ceremony at the Japan House, Sunday afternoon. University of Illinois Japan House holds it's annual Matsuri Festival, Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Japan House in Urbana.
University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
U of I junior, Luke Letizial demonstrates his gymnastics skills as one of the "Flippin Illini" a gymnastics club on campus. University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
U of I junior, Maggie Knoll introduces "Ace" part of the Illini Service Dog Club, who train services dogs for people with disabilities all over the United States. University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
University of Illinois Quad Day, Student Organizations, Campus offices and local organizations gather on the quad, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
South Suburban's Abideen Hamzat (#10) passes the ball past Parkland's Chen Levien (#6).Parkland Men's Soccer home opener vs South Suburban, Sunday, August 27, 2017.
