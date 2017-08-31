Monticello vs. Rantoul/PBL in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
HS Boys Golf: Monticello vs. Rantoul/PBL
Monticello's Noah Wright yells fore as his ball comes close to people on the fairway of the fourteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Rantoul/PBL's Mitch St. Peter hits up to the green on the thirteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Rantoul/PBL's Chase Moore reacts to his putt on the thirteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Rantoul/PBL's Chase Moore watches his ball after teeing off on the fourteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Monticello's Noah Wright watches his putt on the thirteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher hits up on to the green in the thirteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher watches his ball as he tees off on the fourteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher and Rantoul/PBL's Mitch St. Peter watch as a fellow player tees off on the fourteenth hole in a prep golf match last Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
