Danville Football vs Champaign Central

Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Whitesell Field in Danville.
Danville's Lance Langley (#6) out maneuvers Central defenders in the first half. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville's Daylen Davis-Williams makes the catch for a touchdown as Central's James Carter (#23) defends in the first quarter. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Central quarterback Luke McMahon drops back to pass as Danville's John Ward (#32) applies the pressure. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville quarterback Ernest Plummer looks for an open man in the second quarter. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Central quarterback Luke McMahon is swallowed up by the Danville defense. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Central's Matt Caughey (#28) leaps for a high throw as Danville's Jerry Reed (#2) defends. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville Head Coach Marcus Forrest. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville Head Coach Marcus Forrest is all smiles on the sideline. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville's Lance Langley stays on his feet despite being surrounded by Central's Matt Caughey (#28) and Luke McMahon (#9) in the first quarter. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville quarterback Ernest Plummer (#5) runs the ball in the first quarter. Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Central's Connor Milton reaches for a long pass as Danville's Lance Langley (#6) defends.Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
Danville Julian Pearl (left) pursues Central's Connor Milton (#10). Danville High School Football vs Champaign Central, Friday, September 1, 2017 at Danville High School.
