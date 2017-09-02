The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Volunteers work to get the sweetcorn ready for cooking on Saturday morning in McFerren Park. The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, September 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Charlie Eyrich, 8 years-old of Hoopeston, helps ready the sweetcorn for cooking Saturday morning in McFerren Park. The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Rides fill the Mid-Way at McFerren Park for the annual Sweetcorn Festival. The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Miss Illinois Michelle White waves to the crowd in downtown Hoopeston Saturday morning for the Grand Parade. The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
-
74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Miss Hoopeston Autumn Sky Layden waves to the crowd during the Grand Parade. The 74th annual National Sweetcorn Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, starting with the Grand Parade in downtown Hoopeston.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.