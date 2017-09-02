Oakwood Football vs Pawnee, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Oakwood High School.
HS Football: Oakwood vs Pawnee
Photographer: Holly Hart
Oakwood's Gavin Jarling (#21) runs the ball in the second quarter vs Pawnee.
Oakwood's Colby Smiley (#22) tries to break the tackle of Pawnee's Baylee (cq) Martin (#9) in the second quarter. Also pictured is Oakwood's Gavin Jarling (#21).
Oakwood's Skylar Bolton (#2) out runs Pawnee defenders in the second quarter.
Oakwood quarterback Chase Vinson (#13) looks to hand the ball off in the second quarter.
Oakwood's Colby Smiley (#22) runs the ball past Pawnee defenders Blayne Martin (#24) and Ethan Clarke (right) in the second quarter.
Oakwood's Chase Vinson kicks off in the second quarter.
Pawnee's Jack Kratochvil (#19) tries to grab a wide pass as Oakwood's Bryce Harrison (#82) applies the pressure.
Oakwood Football vs Pawnee, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Oakwood High School.
Oakwood's Skylar Bolton (right) heads down field as teammate Colby Smiley (#22) blocks.
Oakwood's Quentin White (#3) has a pass knocked away by Pawnee's Blayne Martin (#24).
