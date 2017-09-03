The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
Per Rismyhr of Connecticut, gives his Susex Spaniel "Bean" a ride on his shoulders into the area for the Dog Show. The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
Gypsy, an Irish Wolf Hound gets looked over by Judge Dr. Edna Martin (right) as his owner Amanda Orwick of Broadlands looks on. The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
Shan (cq) Jumper and his long haired Dachshund walk for the judge on Sunday afternoon in Georgetown. The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
Judge Dr. Edna Martin of Libertyville takes a close look at Rosie a long-haired Dachshund. The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
Gypsy, an Irish Wolf Hound and her owner Amanda Orwick of Broadlands competes in the Hound Division of the Dog Show. The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
