Sunday, September 3, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Dog Show
Sun, 09/03/2017 - 4:53pm | Holly Hart

The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds. 

