The SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
A trumpet player performs with the Banks, Bridgewater & Lewis Jazz Group during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest held at Hessel Park.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
A dancer with the Make A Difference (MAD) dance group performs in Hessel Park during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
A dancer with the Make A Difference (MAD) dance group performs in Hessel Park during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Vincent Powell headlined the performances during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest in Hessel Park.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Beth Ingabire(cq) paints a guest's face during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest held at Hessel Park.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Angie Wise (left) with her grandson Lucas Hahn and Leigh Meador with her son Joe enjoy a shady spot at Hessel Park during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz fest.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Cameron Richardson blows bubbles. Children's activities were included in the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz festival.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Two of the drummers getting ready to perform with the newly reformed BBL/Douglass Drum Corps.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
The newly reformed BBL/Douglass Drum Corps performed during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
The newly reformed BBL/Douglass Drum Corps performed during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
A keyboard player concentrates during a performance by the Banks, Bridgewater & Lewis Jazz Group during the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest held at Hessel Park.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Cheryl Hollis, Director of the Women's SAFE House (standing right) with Vernita Taylor (left), Gloria Lenoir (seated center), and Helen Lenoir (right) at the ticket tent for the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Festival.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest steering committee member Byron Kemper (left) with volunteers Chuck Dunnum and Tom Gray at the food tent.
On The Town: SAFE House Fest 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest event in Champaign on August 27, 2017
Reverend B.J. Tatum (far left), Barbara Tatum (second from left), Judge Jeffrey Ford (center), and Shandra Summerville (third from right) are surrounded by volunteers at the SAFE House Gospel & Jazz Fest at Hessel Park.
