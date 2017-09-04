Labor Day Parade 2017

The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Iron Workers Local 380 show off how they get the job done in the annual Labor Day Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Griffin Fazio, 16 of Champaign Boy Scout Troop 101 prepares to lead the way in the annual Labor Day Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen (left) and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin are all smiles as they share the Grand Marshall duties for the Labor Day Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The St. Joseph-Ogden Marching Band takes to the streets of Urbana in the annual Labor Day Parade, Monday morning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Urbana Marching band.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Urbana High School Marching Band steps out in the local Labor Day Parade in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Young and old alike line the streets of Urbana for the annual Labor Day Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Plumbers and Pipefiters Local 149 show their pride in the annual Labor Day parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
City Councilman Greg Stock smiles at the crowd gathered on Broadway St. in Urbana for the annual Labor Day Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Labor Day Celebration sponsored by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County, featuring the parade, Monday, September 4, 2017 in Urbana.
