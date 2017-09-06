Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Gregory Houser sentencing
Wed, 09/06/2017 - 7:58pm | Heather Coit

Gregory Houser is sentenced to 55 years by Judge Karle Koritz for the1990 strangulation death of Houser's wife, Sheryl Houser. Sentencing took place at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. 

