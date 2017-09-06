Gregory Houser is sentenced to 55 years by Judge Karle Koritz for the1990 strangulation death of Houser's wife, Sheryl Houser. Sentencing took place at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Gregory Houser sentencing
Photographer: Heather Coit
Phyllis Fehr, mother of Sheryl Houser, proudly holds up a photo book with her late daughter's photo on its cover as Fehr reads her victim impact statement. Greg Houser was sentenced to 55 years by Judge Karle Koritz for the1990 strangulation death of Houser's wife, Sheryl Houser. Sentencing took place at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Renee Fehr, sister of Sheryl Houser, dabs at her tears as she holds onto the journals her late sister kept, documenting the abuse done to her by husband, Greg Houser. Fehr took the stand as a witness during Houser's sentencing at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Greg Houser was sentenced to 55 years by Judge Karle Koritz for the1990 strangulation death of Sheryl Houser.
Greg Houser turns to a Piatt County Sheriff officer after being sentenced to 55 years by Judge Karle Koritz for the1990 strangulation death of Houser's wife, Sheryl Houser. Sentencing took place at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Piatt County State's Attorney, Dana Rhodes, right, hugs Renee Fehr, sister of the late Sheryl Houser, as another sister, Lisa Stoutenborough, far right, looks on, following the sentencing of Greg Houser at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Greg Houser enters the courtroom for his murder sentence at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
