Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 8, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Bement Homecoming Parade
| Subscribe

Bement Homecoming Parade

Fri, 09/08/2017 - 4:12pm | Heather Coit

Pride in Bement comes out in force during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos take on the Villa Grove-Heritage Blue Devils tonight at 7p.m. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.