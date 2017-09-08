Bement Homecoming Parade

Pride in Bement comes out in force during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos take on the Villa Grove-Heritage Blue Devils tonight at 7p.m.
The annual Bement High School homecoming parade is led by Grand Marshals Linda Craney and Carolyn Kleven, in car at left, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Bement support staffers walk and ride a bus in the parade route during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Members of the Class of 1967 make their way along the parade route during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Broncos football players enjoy their vantage point during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Kindergarten attendants check out the parade from the backseat of a parade car on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Nancy Ard, Hall of Fame from Class of 1962, looks out the window of her ride as she enjoys Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Emily Dowell, a member of the Bement Homecoming Court, happily accepts bottled water from her escort, Austen Brown, who runs back to join her in Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Heather Owens, of Cerro Gordo, helps her son, Ryker Garlits, 3, pick up candy as a Bement Fire Protection District truck passes by during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Friends Elias Tieman, left, 3, of Bement, and Mason Sebens, 2, of Milmine, spot the oncoming parade and get ready to collect candy during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
The Bement Marching Bulldogs bring the music to Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Cerro Gordo cheerleaders are joined by Bucky, the Bronco's mascot, during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Members of the Class of 57 toss candy at parade-goers during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Broncos football players pass parade-goers at Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
The Class of 2021 float shows off some gladiator skills during Bement High School's homecoming parade on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
