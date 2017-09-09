Broom Corn Festival 2017

Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Santa arrives early in Arcola, driving a convertible instead of a sleigh for the annual Broom Corn Festival Parade. Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Arcola Lawn Rangers delight the crowd at the annual Broom Corn Festival Parade. Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Rockome Express joins the fun in the annual Broom Corn Festival Parade. Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Downtown Arcola welcomes the clowns in the annual Broom Corn Festival Parade. Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ralph Hughes, the Grand Marshall of the Broomcorn Parade. Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Arcola Lawn Rangers delight the crowd at the annual Broom Corn Festival Parade. Annual Broom Corn Festival in downtown Arcola, featuring a parade, Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
