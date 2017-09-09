Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Football vs Western Kentucky
Sat, 09/09/2017 - 11:17pm | Rick Danzl

University of Illinois Football team moved to 2-0 with 20-7 win over Western Kentucky at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

