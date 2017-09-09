Illinois Football vs Western Kentucky

University of Illinois Football team moved to 2-0 with 20-7 win over Western Kentucky at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
A play is signaled in from the Illinois bench at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Football fans enjoy Grange Grove at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) snares a wide snap from center Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (53) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Lovie Smith walks towards an official in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Western Kentucky defensive back Roger Cray (24) clings to the jersey of Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) after a second-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) watches his first-quarter field goal at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) drags Western Kentucky defensive back Drell Greene (9) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) throws a deep pass at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) plows over Western Kentucky running back D'Andre Ferby (32) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois linebacker Julian Jones (2) comes down with a second-quarter interception he returned for a TD at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Referee Tim O'Dey watches a replay in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Western Kentucky defenders stop Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illini fans try to stay warm and awake in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Lovie Smith stands by as officials discuss a penalty that was called at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois punter Blake Hayes (14) kick from near the goal line at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois defenders swarm over Western Kentucky running back D'Andre Ferby (32) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) closes on Western Kentucky defensive back Antwon Kincade (31) after a third-quarter interception at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois defensive back Ahmari Hayes (27) and Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) stop Western Kentucky running back D'Andre Ferby (32) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois fans greet players as they walk off the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.
