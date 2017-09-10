News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: Sept. 4-10, 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Sept. 2, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Per Rismyhr of Connecticut, gives his Susex Spaniel "Bean" a ride on his shoulders into the area for the Dog Show. The Danville Illinois Kennel Club holds its annual AKC All-Breed Conformation Dog Show, Sunday, September 3, 2017, at the Georgetown Fair Grounds.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Del'Shawn Phillips. University of Illinois Press Conference, Monday, September 4, 2017 at Memorial Stadium.
St. Thomas More's Delaney Tressler in a prep tennis match at Blair Park in Urbana onTuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Phyllis Fehr, mother of Sheryl Houser, proudly holds up a photo book with her late daughter's photo on its cover as Fehr reads her victim impact statement. Greg Houser was sentenced to 55 years by Judge Karle Koritz for the1990 strangulation death of Houser's wife, Sheryl Houser. Sentencing took place at Piatt County Courthouse in Monticello on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ralph Hughes near his telephone pole at his home in Arcola on Thursday September 7, 2017 is this year's Grand Marshal of the Arcola Broomcorn Festival parade.
Urbana's Roman Mineyev(9) and Centennial's Hunter Fitzwater(4) during a prep soccer match at Urbana High School on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The annual Bement High School homecoming parade is led by Grand Marshals Linda Craney and Carolyn Kleven, in car at left, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The Cerro Gordo-Bement Broncos take on the Villa Grove-Heritage Blue Devils tonight at 7p.m.
Illinois' football team participates in the wave during a NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
