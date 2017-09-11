Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, September 11, 2017 83 Today's Paper

9/11 ceremony at West Side Park
| Subscribe

9/11 ceremony at West Side Park

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 11:11am | Heather Coit

Champaign Fire and Champaign Police join members of the community in remembering the fallen during today's 9/11 Ceremony at West Side Park in Champaign.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.