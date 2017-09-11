Champaign Fire and Champaign Police join members of the community in remembering the fallen during today's 9/11 Ceremony at West Side Park in Champaign.
9/11 ceremony at West Side Park
Photographer: Heather Coit
Champaign firefighters along with Champaign police honor the fallen at a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, open to the public, at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Members of the Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 Honor Guard, from left, Dorval Norwood, Adam Kownacki, Jon Jenkins, Andy Pruitt and Curtis Hays assemble before the start of the
9/11 Memorial Ceremony, open to the public, at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Maggie Cascone, of Champaign, who worked for Aramark at the World Trade Center's Tower 2 and is a 9/11 survivor, takes in the sounds of bagpipes nearby during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Michael Frerichs, state treasurer of Illinois, addresses the crowd at a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen addresses Champaign Fire, including David Ferber, far right, deputy chief of support, Champaign Police and the public during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Garrett Anderson, right, visits with Champaign Police Chief, Anthony Cobb, before the start of a
9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Members of the community silently look on as they attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Curtis Hays, a member of the Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 Honor Guard, joins David Ferber, far right, Champaign Fire's deputy chief of support, and many others in observing the fallen during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Shirley Maryan, of Champaign, wears a wrist band reminding herself and others to never forget the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Maryan was among the public supporters to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Katie Schelmadine sings the National Anthem during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Shirley Maryan, of Champaign, holds onto her American flag before the start of a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, open to the public, at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Members of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 Honor Guard, from left, Curtis Hays, Andy Pruitt, Jon Jenkins, Adam Kownacki and Dorval Norwood stand at attention during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Champaign Fire's Todd Hitt, left, and Zach Tish prepare to play their bagpipes during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
David Ferber, Champaign Fire's deputy chief of support, prepares to salute during a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial at West Side Park in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
