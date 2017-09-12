Champaign Central vs Champaign Centennial Boys Soccer, Tuesday, September 12, 2017, Soccer Night, at Central's Soccer Field.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illinois Futbol Club takes the field for introductions before the start of the Central Centennial game on Soccer Night in Champaign.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Diarmud Reilly is introduced along with Grant Rowitz, 10 years-old of the Illinois Futbol Club on Soccer Night in Champaign.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illinois Futbol Club joins in on the playing of the National Anthem on Soccer night in Champaign.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Naomi DuPree from the Illinois Futbol Club shows off her moves as Central's varsity soccer team warms up on Soccer Night in Champaign.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Diarmud Reilly (right) kicks the ball away from Central's Santiago Rodriquez (#23) in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central goaliePeter Wagner kicks the ball down field against Centennial. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Diarmud Reilly (right) works the ball away from Central defender Hugo Parada in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Emmanuel Mpay keeps his eye on the ball in the first half against Central. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Daniel Giger (#17) kicks the ball up field in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Omar Sandoval (#5) keeps the ball ahead of the Central defenders. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Emmanuel Mpay (#8) and Central's Pryce (cq) Punkay (#25) compete for ball control in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Mo Sweid (#17) keeps the ball from Centennial's Giovanni Sanchez in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Nate Allen (#27) and Centennial's Francisco Andrade (#25) compete for the ball in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Matt Pianfetti (#20) and Central's Alex Wellens (#12) try to control the ball in the first half. Also pictured is Centennial's Albert Ostoja-Starzewski (#13). The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
HS Boys Soccer: Central vs Centennial
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial's Matt Pianfetti (#20) and Central's Alex Wellens (#12) try to control the ball in the first half. The Chargers defeated the host Maroons 1-0.
