Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Swim: Central vs. Urbana
| Subscribe

HS Girls Swim: Central vs. Urbana

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 7:55pm | Robin Scholz

Urbana vs. Central in a prep swim meet at Unit 4 Pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.