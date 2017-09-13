ZZ Top at the Virginia Theatre

It was a sold out show at the Virginia Theatre when ZZ Top came to town
A line forms before the ZZ Top show at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, September 11, 2017.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. From left, Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, September 11, 2017.
Billy Gibbons with ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
Dusty Hill and Frank Beard as ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
Billy Gibbons and ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
Dusty Hill and ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. From left, Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. From left, Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. From left, Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
ZZ Top performs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.
