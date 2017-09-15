Unity Football vs St. Joseph-Ogden, Friday, September 15, 2017 at unity High School. The Rockets defeated the Spartens 41-0.
HS Football: Unity vs St. Joe-Ogden
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity warms up for their Home Coming contest vs rival St. Joseph-Ogden.
Unity Coach Scott Hamilton prepares his team to take on St. Joseph-Ogden.
SJO Head Coach Shawn Skinner takes the field to Unity.
Unity Head Coach Scott Hamilton leads his team on to the filed to face St. Joseph-Ogden.
Unity's Keaton Eckstein lunges forward for extra yards surrounded by SJO defenders in the first quarter.
Unity's Steven Migut (#6) runs in the open.
Unity quarterback Steven Migut gets high-fives from the Unity fans after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (left) makes a catch and is hit immediately by SJO defender Jack Cook (#10) in the first quarter.
Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6) hands off to Keaton Eckstein in the first quarter.
SJO quarterback Keanen Swanson hands the ball off in the first quarter.
Unity's Keaton Eckstein (#30) breaks the tackle of SJO's Jesse Schlueter for a big gain in the first quarter.
Unity's Steven Migut (#6) out runs the reach of SJO's Brayden Weaver (#5) with some help from his teammate Carson Stiene (#55).
Unity Football vs St. Joseph-Ogden, Friday, September 15, 2017 at unity High School.
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) runs in the open to the end zone in the second quarter.
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (right) tackles SJO's Brayden Weaver for a loss in the second quarter.
SJO's Joel Orcutt (#7) looks to make a catch as Unity's David Martin (5) applies the pressure. The pass was incomplete.
Unity quarterback Steven Migut (right) sprints to the end zone in the first quarter of play.
Unity Football vs St. Joseph-Ogden, Friday, September 15, 2017 at unity High School.
SJO's Jack Cook (#10) looks to out maneuver Unity's David Martin (#5) in the first quarter.
Unity Football vs St. Joseph-Ogden, Friday, September 15, 2017 at unity High School.
