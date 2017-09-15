Illinois vs. South Florida in a NCAA football game in Tampa, Florida on Friday, September 14, 2017.
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) throws a pass against South Florida during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) dives past Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96) on a 6-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
Illinois running back Mike Epstein, left, celebrates with Caleb Reams after Epstein ran 45 yards for a touchdown against South Florida during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
Illinois defensive backs Bennett Williams (4) and Nate Hobbs break up a pass intended for South Florida wide receiver Temi Alaka (12) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hobbs was called for pass interference. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
South Florida wide receiver Deangelo Antoine (14) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Barr after Antione caught a 39-yard touchdown pass against Illinois during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) is sacked by South Florida defensive tackle Bruce Hector (60) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
South Florida running back Darius Tice (6) eludes a tackle by Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs heads for the end zone after picking up a blocked extra point by South Florida kicker Emilio Nadelman during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
Illinois coach Lovie Smith shouts at an official during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against South Florida on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Smith is a former coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
South Florida running back D'Ernest Johnson (2) is stopped by Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) after a run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) is stopped by Illinois defensive back Bennett Williams, right, and defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92) on a run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Illinois Football vs. South Florida
Photographer: Chris O'Meara
South Florida wide receiver Deangelo Antoine (14) falls into the end zone with a 39-yard touchdown reception against Illinois during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
