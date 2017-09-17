Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil

Sun, 09/17/2017 - 8:33pm | Holly Hart

100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang, in the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union. 

