100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang, in the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's family l-r her father, Ronggao Zhang, her mother Lifeng Ye, and her brother, Xinyang Zhang attend a candle light vigil marking the 100th day since she went missing.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Father Chase Hilgenbrink of St. John's Newman Center attends the candle light vigil marking the 100 day since Yingying Zhang went missing.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's parent Lifeng Ye and Ronggao Zhang sit silently at a candle light vigil marking the 100th day since their daughter went missing.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou holds a candle marking the 100th day since she has been missing.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Community members come out in support of Yingying Zhang and her family.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's family attends the candle light vigil marking the 100th day since she went missing.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Undergraduate Yulin Li attends a vigil for Yingying Zhang Sunday evening at the Illini Union.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's parent Lifeng Ye and Ronggao Zhang light candle to mark the 100th day since their daughter went missing.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang, in the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang, in the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
100 Days Missing: Yingying Zhang Vigil
Photographer: Holly Hart
100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang, in the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
