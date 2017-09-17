Monticello Railroad Days

Railroad Days at the Monticello Railway Museum, Sunday, September 17, 2017. Featuring the Museum's restored steam locomotive 401.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Matt Jones of Heyworth and his son, Jackson, 3 years-old check out the view from the steam locomotive 401 at the Monticello Railway Museum on Sunday afternoon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kids enjoy the Hodge Petal Car rides at the Monticello Railway Museum's Railroad Days.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Kids enjoy a ride on the barrel car train Sunday afternoon in Monticello.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors to the Monticello Railway Miseum get to feel like what it is like to ride on the Caboose of a Freight Train.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello Railway Museum's Travis Atchison checks over the steam locomotive 401 before it's next run.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Freight, Steam and Passengers Trains take visitors on rides Sunday afternoon at the Monticello Railway Museum's Railroad Days.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Steam Locomotive gathers up a good head of steam as she prepares to leave the station.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
