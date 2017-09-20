Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Brookdale Assisted Living Renovation
| Subscribe

Brookdale Assisted Living Renovation

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

The Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Urbana on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.