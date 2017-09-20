Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Mattoon High School shooting
| Subscribe

Mattoon High School shooting

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 4:27pm | Rick Danzl

One person is in custody following a shooting at Mattoon High School on Wednesday morning.

Sections (3):News, Local, State

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.