Mahomet-Seymour vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Ryan Emmerd(24) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's defense bowls down Mattoon'sJ ulian Gittens(11) in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman(5) eludes a tackle by Mattoon's Michael Brown(25) in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman(5) runs vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman(5) is taken down by two Mattoon players, including Tucker Overeton(28) in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour fans dressed in green in solidarity with Mattoon following the school shooting at Mattoon HS this week. In a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman(5) misses a pass vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Daunte Roberts(37) and Jack Vaughn(41) take down Mattoon's Julian Gittens(11) in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Daunte Roberts(37) misses the tackle on Mattoon's Londyn Fultz(9) in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's QB, Dawson Finch(9) looks to pass vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's Lucas Morgan(27) avoids a tackle by Mattoon's Michael Brown(25) in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour's asst. coach Steve Kreps vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
-
HS Football: M-S vs. Mattoon
Mahomet-Seymour 's head coach Keith Pogue vs. Mattoon in a prep football game at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.