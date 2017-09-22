Parkland Community College opened the Fall Volleyball Classic with a win over Rock Valley at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, September 22, 2017.
JC Volleyball: Parkland vs. Rock Valley
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Parkland Community College players celebrate a service ace in their match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Ashley King, left, and Gillian Jones go up for a block attempt in a match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Sidney Heck hits the ball past Rock Valley's Salina Oudomsouk in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Maddie Allen try to block hits the ball past Rock Valley's Danielle Pendzinski in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Shelby Nunamaker taps the ball over the net in their match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Maddie Allen taps the ball over Rock Valley's Danielle Pendzinski in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College head coach Cliff Hastings talks to his team in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Katelyn Riffle goes up for a kill in a match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Ashley King sets the ball in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Ashley King taps the ball near taps the ball Rock Valley's Faith Koch in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Anita Jenkins makes a bump save in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Katelyn Riffle goes up for a kill in a match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College's Ashley King, left, reacts after saving the ball near the net as Maddie Allen (9) prepares to hit in a match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College head coach Cliff Hastings watched the action in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
Parkland Community College players cheer during their match with Rock Valley in the Fall Volleyball Classic at Parkland in Champaign on Friday September 22, 2017.
