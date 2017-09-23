Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Austin Carr (#13) leads the Danville defense down field towards the goal. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Austin Carr (left) kicks a goal early in the first half. Also pictured Danville's Huy Le (#19), Josiah Martin (#11) and Mahomet's Jacob Peterson (#21). Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Jacob Peterson (#21) attempts to kick a goal in the second half vs Danville. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Callan Whitehouse (#40) and Danville Caleb Griffin (left) collide over the ball in the second half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Colton Brunner (left) and Danville's Jack Wesner (#5) clash over the ball in the first half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville goalie Caleb Stout (left) makes a save as he is pressured by Mahomet's Callan Whitehouse (#40) in the second half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Caleb Griffin. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Brandon Butzin (#16) keeps the ball away from Danville's Kevin Sanchez (#7) in the first half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Colten Brunner (#6) battles Danville defenders for ball control in the first half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Callan Whitehouse (right) kicks the ball away from Danville's Armando Segura in the first half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Trevor Burgess (left) passes the ball away from Danville's Huy Le (#19) in the second half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Brandon Bussman (#7) keeps the ball out in front of him in the first half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Austin Carr takes control of the ball in the first half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Austin Carr (#13) goes after the ball. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
-
HS Soccer: Mahomet-Seymour vs Danville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.