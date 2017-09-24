Not in the business of printing money, a crew at CERL lab is printing barracks, and barriers that will save taxpayers millions of bucks. Instead of buying plywood in the U.S. and paying to ship it to, say, Afghanistan, to build a barracks, new three-dimensional printers can use sand, gravel and other aggregates from local sites to build concrete structures at a fraction of the price of plywood shipped from the United States. On top of that, it can be done with fewer people, and more durably.