Not in the business of printing money, a crew at CERL lab is printing barracks, and barriers that will save taxpayers millions of bucks.Instead of buying plywood in the U.S. and paying to ship it to, say, Afghanistan, to build a barracks, new 3-dimensional printers can use sand, gravel and other aggregates from local sites to build concrete structures at a fraction of the price of plywood shipped from the United States. On top of that, it can be done with fewer people, and more durably.
Mike Case, right, program manager with Automated Construction of Expeditionary Structures (ACES), feels the concrete siding of a guard shack, built with the help of 3D printing, as Megan Kreiger, of Army CERL, looks on at the CERL location in Champaign on Wednesdays, August 30, 2017. The goal is to make it possible for U.S. military to use three-to-four soldiers to build an on-site shack or barrack in 24 hours. Army CERL engineers are also joining forces with Caterpillar and NASA to build 3D prototypes for their own needs.
Carlos Perez, foreground left, a 1st Lt. with the U.S. Marines, uses 3D printing to build a concrete prototype in cooperation with Caterpillar at the Army CERL location in Champaign on Wednesdays, August 30, 2017. Army CERL is also teaming up with NASA to work on 3D printing projects.
Carlos Perez, a 1st Lt. with the U.S. Marines, uses 3D printing to build a concrete prototype in cooperation with Caterpillar at the Army CERL location in Champaign on Wednesdays, August 30, 2017. Army CERL is also teaming up with NASA to work on 3D printing projects.
Mike Fiske, right, of Jacobs Engineering Group, and John Fikes, of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, talk about the 3D prototype behind them, which they hope will have planetary use, as they partner with Army CERL in Champaign on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
An earlier 3D prototype for a guard shack sits on the Army CERL property in Champaign on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
