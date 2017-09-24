Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

3D Hut
3D Hut

Sun, 09/24/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz

 Not in the business of printing money, a crew at CERL lab is printing barracks, and barriers that will save taxpayers millions of bucks.Instead of buying plywood in the U.S. and paying to ship it to, say, Afghanistan, to build a barracks, new 3-dimensional printers can use sand, gravel and other aggregates from local sites to build concrete structures at a fraction of the price of plywood shipped from the United States. On top of that, it can be done with fewer people, and more durably.

