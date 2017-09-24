UI Women's Soccer vs Rutgers

University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Janet Rayfield watches her team warm up on the field before facing Rutgers. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Katie Murray (#26) passes the ball in the first half against Rutgers. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Patricia George controls the ball in the first half against Rutgers. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Maggie Hillman (#27) moves the ball against Rutgers Christy Monroy in the first half of play. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Arianna Veland stops the ball in the first half vs Rutgers. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Kara Marbury (#20) is pressured by Rutgers Tiernny Wiltshire (#13) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Morgan Maroney (#18) passes the ball as Rutgers Nicole Whitley (#8) defends in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Kara Marbury (#20) works the ball around Rutgers Tiernny Wiltshire (#13) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Maggie Hillman (#27) pressures Rutgers Tiernny Wiltshire (#13) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
Illinois's Alicia Barker (#3) keeps the ball from Rutgers Amirah Ali (#17) in the first half. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
The U of I Women's Soccer team takes to the field for the singing of the National Anthem. University of Illinois Women's Soccer vs Rutgers, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Illinois Soccer Stadium.
