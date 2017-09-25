HS Golf: Big 12 Conference

Area golfers compete in the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Courses in Savoy.
Danville's Andy Bunton hits from the bunker near the 12th green during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Centennial's Hans Dee watches his tee shot the the 13th hole during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Danville's Rylan Wolfe watches his approach shot on the 13th hole during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Urbana's Jon Hebert watches his putt roll on the 13th hole during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Centennial's Connor Hagan watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Centennial's Connor Hagan chips to the 15th green during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Central's Mackenzie McCoy rolls a putt on the 7th green during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Central's Mia Hayasaki watches her tee shot on the 10th tee during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
Central's Mia Hayasaki reacts while watching her putt on the 9th green during the Big 12 Conference Golf Meet at University of Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Monday September 25, 2017.
