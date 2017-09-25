News-Gazette photographers shine a spotlight on some of their favorite photos from the past week.
Photos of the Week: Sept. 18-24, 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yingying Zhang's parent Lifeng Ye and Ronggao Zhang light candle to mark the 100th day since their daughter went missing. 100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang, in the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
Unity's Jack Brown(11) congratulates Tyler Carter(16) on his goal in the first half in a prep soccer game at Unity High School in Tolono on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A Coles County Sheriff Deputy blocks traffic near Mattoon High School on 26th street in Mattoon on Wednesday September 20, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
People gather in front of Riddle Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday September 20, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Two women embrace in front of Riddle Elementary School in Mattoon on Wednesday September 20, 2017.
Sherri Voges walks into the setting sun along Windsor Road in rural Urbana on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Austin Carr (#13) leads the Danville defense down field towards the goal. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Austin Carr (left) kicks a goal early in the first half. Also pictured Danville's Huy Le (#19), Josiah Martin (#11) and Mahomet's Jacob Peterson (#21). Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet's Callan Whitehouse (#40) and Danville Caleb Griffin (left) collide over the ball in the second half. Mahomet-Seymour Boys Soccer vs Danville High School, Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Mahomet-Seymour Soccer Field.
