On The Town: Pink Panache

The Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 15, 2017
Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter President Jolynn Caroline (left) with Environmental Ownership Award recipient Lashaunda Cunningham (center), and Pink Panache Chair Patricia Lewis at the Pink Panache fundraiser. Lewis also received the Living Legend award at the event.
Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter President Jolynn Caroline (left) with Patricia Lewis, Pink Panache event Chair and Living Legend award recipient.
The Pink Panache Fundraising Committee poses for a photo. In the rear from the left are Shayla Maatuka, Leola Davis, Tia Butler, and Asia Fuller Hamilton. Seated are JoAnn Archey, Jolynn Caroline, and Patricia Lewis.
Epsilon Epsilon Omega volunteers at the registration table were Murial Jones (left) and Diane Dye.
Desiree McMillion takes a selfie with Johnnie Carey at the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Pink Panache fundraiser.
C.L. Dye and Thelma Dye at the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Pink Panache fundraiser.
Rev. Harold Davis with Dr. Ollie Watts Davis at the Pink Panache fundraiser. Rev. Davis received the Family Strengthening Award at the event.
Tanya L. Hubbard proudly wears the Silver Star tiara celebrating her 25 years as a member of the Epsilon Epsilon Omega sorority.
Rev. Thomas Miller with Beverly Miller. Rev. Miller received the Educational Enrichment award at the Pink Panache fundraiser.
Alexandria Bromwell (left) with Troy Webster and Dionne Webster at the Pink Panache fundraiser.
Dr. Douglas Jones with Sammer Jones. Dr. Jones received the Health Promotion award at the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Pink Panache fundraiser.
