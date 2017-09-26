HS Boys Soccer: Monticello vs. Rantoul

Rantoul vs. Monticello in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Monticello's Grant Ginalick(13) and Jude Crozier(6) celebrate a goal as Rantoul's Ivan Diaz(5) reacts in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Sebastian Torres(10) and Monticello's Jude Crozier(6) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Juan Aguayo(27) heads the ball away from the goal in front of Monticello's Grant Ginalick(13) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Andrew Girkin(22) and Monticello's Carter Burgener(4) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Martin Sebastian(28) and Monticello's Ethan Brakke(20) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Martin Sebastian(28) and Monticello's Blake Johnson(3) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Reyes Hernades(25) and Monticello's Jude Crozie(6) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Jared Motley(8) and Monticello's Ian Whetstone(11) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Monticello's head coach Dan Burkybile talks with Noah Hanselman(8) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's head coach, Michael Masters vs. Monticello in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Martin Sebastian(28) and Monticello's Andrew Ellison(21) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Jacob Swiney(6) and Monticello's Noah Hanselman(8) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Martin Sebastian(28) and Monticello's Grant Ginalick(13) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Monticello's Carter Burgener(4) and Luke Randolph(7) celebrate a goal in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Andrew Girkin(22) and Monticello's Carter Burgener(4) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Monticello's Carter Burgener(4) and Luke Randolph(7) celebrate a goal in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Ivan Diaz(5) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Adrian Rangel(35), Juan Aguayo(27) and Andrew Girkin(22) and Monticello's Carter Burgener(4) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Jacob Swiney(6) heads the ball away from the goal in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's GK Maycoll Poredes(2) attempts to make a stop in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Rantoul's Alexis Gordillo(7) and Monticello's Sam Haugen(14) in a prep soccer game at Monticello High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
