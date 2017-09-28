Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men

Thu, 09/28/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

ALL THE KING’S MEN,  Robert Penn Warren, playwright Tom Mitchell, director in the Studio Theatre of Krannert CenterThursday-Saturday, September 28-30, 2017, at 7:30pm Tuesday-Saturday, October 3-7, 2017, at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 8, 2017, at 3pm

 

