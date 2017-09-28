ALL THE KING’S MEN, Robert Penn Warren, playwright Tom Mitchell, director in the Studio Theatre of Krannert CenterThursday-Saturday, September 28-30, 2017, at 7:30pm Tuesday-Saturday, October 3-7, 2017, at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 8, 2017, at 3pm
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
A sot Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter is comforted by Sugar Boy played by Brittney McHugh and Jack Burden played by Allie Wessel during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Jack Burden played by Allie Wessel during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Professor played by Alexandra Smith during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Jack Burden played by Allie Wessel, Sadie Burke played by Katelynn Shennett and Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Judge Irwin played by Noelle Klyce during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Sugar Boy played by Brittney McHugh and Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Jack Burden played by Allie Wessel and Anne Stanton played by Madison Freeland during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: All The King's Men
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre
Willie Stark played by Marlene Slaughter (right) leaves after a speech during a rehearsal of All The Kings Men in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.