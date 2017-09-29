UI Football vs. Nebraska

University of Illinois vs. Nebraska in a Big Ten opener football game at Memeorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Illinois Hall of Famer Dick Butkus shares a joke with Kaden McCoy, 13, of Lincoln Nebraska as he signs autographs at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Illinois Hall of Famer Dick Butkus signs an autograph for Randy Redman of Plainfield at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Illinois Hall of Famer Dick Butkus signs a tee shirt for Tim Megginson, UI player Gabe Megginson's father, at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Illinois Hall of Famer Dick Butkus signs autographs at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Sam Chiganos runs the grill at the tailgate of Phi Kappa Psi at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman is congratulated on his orange jacket by Marty Kaufmann, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman shows off his orange jacket at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
