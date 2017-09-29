Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 29, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI Football vs. Nebraska
| Subscribe

UI Football vs. Nebraska

Fri, 09/29/2017 - 4:50pm | Robin Scholz

University of Illinois vs. Nebraska in a Big Ten opener football game at Memeorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.