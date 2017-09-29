Vermilion Regional Air Expo 2017

Practice flights for the Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Vermilion County Airport in Danville on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
The Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performs a practice run ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Sgt. Rico Sifuentes, of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team, gets an Illinois flag ready along with his parachute before this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Members of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team prepare before a jump during a preview flight ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Airplanes are seen from the air ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Members of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team prepare their parachutes ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Airport volunteer Jeff Cook, of Alvin, cleans the windows on top of the tower ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Members of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team look out of the plane while climbing to 12,500 feet during a preview flight for this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Sgt. Daniel Gerlach, of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team, checks for his target while flying 12,500 feet above Danville ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Members of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team jump out of the plane during a preview flight ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Members of the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team perform ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
A biplane practices ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Members of the Golden Knights United States Army Parachute Team perform in the air ahead of this weekend's Vermilion Regional Air Expo at the Danville Airport Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
