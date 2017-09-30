Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Sat, 09/30/2017 - 4:04pm | Holly Hart

Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 35-34. 

