Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 35-34.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Connor Milton (#10) makes a catch while Urbana's Ladarol Lipscomb (#8) late in the first quarter. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's Ladarol Lipscomb (#8) holds tight to the ball as Central's Bryson Carter defends (#4). Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central quarterback Luke McMahon (#9) looks for an open receiver as teammate John Maldonado (#65) blocks Urbana's Jacob Luffman (#56) in the second quarter. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's D'Mitri Turner-Winston (#3) races to the end zone as Central's Drew Adams (#11) tries to chase him down. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana quarterback Tad Meeker tries to escape the reach of Central defenders Jalen Booker (#7) and John Maldonado (#65) in the second quarter. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Luke McMahon (#9) scores in the first quarter against Urbana. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana's quarterback Tad Meeker (#19) throws down filed under pressure from the Central defense. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Deon'tae Smith holds on to the ball as he is hit by Urbana's Arnold Fox (#42) in the second quarter. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ladarol Lipscomb dives forward for extra yards in the second quarter. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
-
HS Football: Urbana vs Central
Photographer: Holly Hart
Urbana quarterback Tad Meeker holds on to the ball as he is tackled in the second quarter. Urbana Homecoming Football vs Champaign Central, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Urbana High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.