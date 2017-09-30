2017 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Induction, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at State Farm Center.
2017 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Induction.
Virginia McCaskey, daughter of the late George "Papa Bear" Halas accepts his induction in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame from Athletic Director, Josh Whitman.
Virginia McCaskey, daughter of the late George "Papa Bear" Halas and her grandson George McCaskey accepts his induction in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Coach Karol Kahrs is inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Mary Eggers Tender is inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Lou Boudreau's son Jim Boudreau and daughter, Barbara Boudreau Golaszewski represent their dad at the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Nancy Theis Marshall accepts her place in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
2017 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Induction.
2017 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Induction.
The Marching Illini perform before the start of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Ryan Baker of CBS2, Chicago, emcees the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Former Illini Basketball Head Coach Lou Henson attend the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
