Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 1, 2017 83 Today's Paper

2017 UI Vet Med Open House
| Subscribe

2017 UI Vet Med Open House

Sun, 10/01/2017 - 3:34pm | Holly Hart

2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.