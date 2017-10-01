2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Harper Johnson, 5 years old of Congerville, IL assist second year Veterinary student, John Vietti give CPR to "Jerry" the CPR dog at the Vet Med Open House. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Third year Veterinary student Erin Lee gives the thumbs up to assure young visitors that "Jerry" the CPR dog is going to be fine. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Diego Almelda of the Midwest Horseshoeing School explains about the hoof of a horse named Maggie. Sunday at the Veterinary Medicine Open House. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Diego Almelda of the Midwest Horseshoeing School explains how a Ferrier fits the horse for shoes. Sunday at the Veterinary Medicine Open House. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Diego Almelda of the Midwest Horseshoeing School demonstrates what is involved in being a Farrier, Sunday at the Veterinary Medicine Open House. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Veterinary student Allison Dianis talks about "Odin" a Red-Tailed Hawk during the 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Derby, an Eastern Screech Owl keeps a watchful eye on visitors at the Vet Med Open House on Sunday. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dakota Hungerford from Wings of Wonder shows off his bird sense at the Vet Med Open House Sunday morning. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Leila Spindler, 6 years-old of Urbana gets acquainted with Moses a sheperd/border collie mix. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Visitors to the Vet Med Open House check out the Animal Pathology Lab. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
-
2017 UI Vet Med Open House
Photographer: Holly Hart
Angry Kenya Sand Boa Constrictor. 2017 University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine Open House, more than 300 veterinary students participate in demos and exhibits with lots of animals. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.